NewsPayments

Ant International integrates PayTo into Global Account Service

CP

Claudia Pincovski

04 May 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
cross-border paymentspaymentsSMEsbanksA2A payments
Countries:
Australia

News on Payments

Airtel Money IPO reportedly expected to raise up to USD 2 bln

05 May 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Adyen and Lavazza partner to unify payments in seven markets

05 May 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

barq launches cross-border QR payments via Alipay+

05 May 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Wise launches multi-currency Interest feature in Canada

05 May 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Telr adds Google Pay to its payment gateway across the Middle East

05 May 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Webinars on Payments

The Payments Butterfly Effect: How Instant Payments Reshape the Ecosystem

05 May 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Building your Wero Strategy: Real-World Perspectives from European Financial Institutions

23 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Preparing for the Trust Challenges of Autonomous Commerce

17 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Agentic Commerce: Building for Adoption, Not Autonomy

05 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

From Days to Minutes: How Stablecoins Are Transforming Cross-Border Payment Economics

04 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / Payments
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