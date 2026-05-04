Ant International has integrated PayTo into its Global Account Service in Australia through an exclusive arrangement with Citi, which acts as the initiator sponsor bank for the service. The integration, delivered primarily through WorldFirst, the platform underpinning the Global Account Service, allows Australian export-focused SMEs to initiate real-time, account-to-account pull payments directly from their Australian bank accounts to top up their World Account.

The move addresses a structural challenge in Australia's trade economy. In 2025, Australia exported USD 343.8 billion in goods globally, yet close to 80% of Australian SMEs reported significant cash flow difficulties. Slow cross-border payment cycles have been a persistent factor, with delays limiting access to working capital for businesses dependent on export revenues.

PayTo and the case for real-time pull payments

PayTo is a digital payments capability built on Australia's New Payments Platform (NPP), enabling real-time, pre-authorised pull payments via a direct agreement between the payer and their bank. Through the WorldFirst integration, clients can initiate digital top-ups to their World Account 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including on weekends and public holidays. Payments are authorised directly with the customer's bank, reducing fraud exposure compared to traditional direct debit arrangements. The model also reduces reliance on card-based transactions, lowering associated fees and the risk of chargebacks, while improving reconciliation efficiency.

Beyond account top-ups, PayTo supports a broader range of business payment scenarios covered under the integration, including billing for software-as-a-service exporters, settlement for ecommerce marketplaces, and B2B invoice payments, use cases that reflect the growing complexity of Australia's digital trade environment.

Broader platform developments

The Global Account Service has expanded its offering alongside the PayTo integration. World Card, launched in Q4 2024, recorded a 440% volume increase in Q1 2026 compared to the prior period. The card allows businesses to pay directly from foreign currency balances, removes foreign exchange conversion fees on eligible transactions, and offers cashback on qualifying expenses.

Ant International's Global Account Service uses blockchain infrastructure and global banking partnerships to support payment efficiency. AI is applied across risk management, foreign exchange operations, and cross-border payment workflows. Both Ant International and Citi have indicated they are exploring further collaboration opportunities to extend the PayTo integration across additional services within the Global Account ecosystem.

A company official at WorldFirst noted the importance of cash flow to SME sustainability and the role banking partnerships play in delivering practical improvements to cross-border infrastructure. A Citi representative described the integration as a foundational step in modernising B2B payments in Australia.