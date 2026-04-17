WebinarsPayments

Preparing for the Trust Challenges of Autonomous Commerce

Takes place on 23 Apr 2026 08:00 AM PDT / 11:00 AM EDT / 05:00 PM CET

Alexandra Rusu

Alexandra Rusu

17 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read

Save Your Spot

Agenda

  • The Foundation: Establishing a Shared Trust Layer
  • Explainability: Transparency in Autonomous Decisionin
  • Security: The Shared Risk Intelligence Fabric
  • Governance: Guardrails and Merchant Control
  • Closing Q&A: Preparing for Agentic Transactions

Presenters

Tracy Kobeda Brown

Tracy Kobeda Brown

Vice President, Programs and Technology at MRC

Jill Willard

Jill Willard

CTO at IXOPAY

Mentxu Triviño

Mentxu Triviño

VP Payment Partnerships at Nuvei

Keywords:
paymentsfraudmerchantscommercecompliance
Countries:
World
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