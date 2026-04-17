Preparing for the Trust Challenges of Autonomous Commerce

Autonomous commerce is rapidly becoming a reality, with AI agents beginning to act on behalf of consumers. This shift introduces new challenges for merchants: how to verify agent authorisation, assess risk without direct customer interaction, and maintain strong authorisation rates while preventing fraud.

Join IXOPAY and Nuvei for a Q&A-style panel discussion moderated by The Paypers, exploring how merchants can prepare for the realities of autonomous commerce. Together, we’ll examine how a shared trust layer can serve as the foundation for agentic transactions—ensuring that autonomous payments are executed by trusted agents on trusted rails. This unified layer enables merchants to orchestrate identity verification, fraud controls, authentication, and payment routing across PSPs, protocols, and payment networks while introducing new levels of transparency, security, and control.

We’ll also explore how this trust layer brings transparency into payment decisioning, making autonomous actions such as routing choices, acquirer selection, and risk scoring fully auditable and understandable. Moreover, we'll touch on ways merchants can leverage a shared security and risk intelligence fabric to create a more robust, multi-layered defence against emerging threats in agent-driven payments.

Finally, we’ll discuss the importance of governance and guardrails in agentic commerce, ensuring that autonomous systems operate within defined policies, compliance frameworks, and merchant controls. With the right foundation in place, merchants can adopt agent-driven payments with confidence, knowing their systems are secure, governed, and built for performance.

Learn how forward-thinking merchants are building the infrastructure needed to support AI-driven transactions—while maintaining security, compliance, and strong payment performance.