Alipay has announced the extension of its AI Pay service to support autonomous AI agent-initiated payments, enabling OpenClaw-type AI agents, referred to in China as lobsters, to complete purchases and payments based on user instructions.

The launch builds on Alipay AI Pay, an AI-native payment solution introduced in 2025 that reached 100 million users in February 2026, becoming the first AI-native payment product globally to reach that milestone. During the week of 5 to 11 February 2026, the service processed over 120 million transactions.

The new service requires no coding or technical setup. Users install Alipay AI Pay into their AI agent, state a voice command to enable payment functionality, and complete identity verification. From that point, the agent can handle purchases in three steps: the user states a need, confirms the order, and authorises payment. Orders can be modified or cancelled at any point with a single command.

Security architecture and deployment

Security controls are embedded throughout the service. Activation requires user initiation and identity verification, each payment requires explicit user authorisation, and a 24/7 risk control system monitors transactions. Alipay has extended its Full Compensation account protection programme to the new service.

Furthermore, the service is pre-installed on Alibaba Cloud's JVS Claw and has been rolled out on DTClaw from Ant Group Digital Technologies. It is also available to other OpenClaw-type agents, including Claude Code and Hermes Agent, via standard installation. Use cases in China span AI agents embedded in apps and mini programmes for retailers such as Luckin Coffee, AI smart glasses, including Rokid's, and consumer AI applications.

For developers, Alipay has also launched several supporting services, including a Payment MCP Server for natural language payment integration, a Payment Integration Skill for vibe coding developers, AI Tipping, and AI subscription payment capabilities.