Akurateco has added Nuvei to the range of payment providers available through its platform. Under the integration, Akurateco clients can access Nuvei’s acquiring network and payment method coverage directly through the Akurateco orchestration layer. They do not need to complete a separate integration with Nuvei.

The announcement was made by Akurateco, which described the addition as an expansion of its payment provider lineup. Through the integration, this coverage becomes available to Akurateco clients within a connection they already maintain. Merchants and businesses using the orchestration layer can work with Nuvei’s acquiring and payment method capabilities without building and maintaining a direct technical link with the provider. This is expected to remove a separate integration project from the process of adding Nuvei as a provider.

The role of the orchestration layer

In a payment orchestration model, a single integration with the orchestration provider connects merchants to the acquirers and payment service providers available on that platform. Each provider added to the platform increases the options open to clients without requiring additional integration work on their side.

The Nuvei integration follows this approach: through the process of adding a provider with local acquiring in more than 50 markets, Akurateco extends the acquiring options available through its orchestration layer. In addition, the local payment methods add coverage for businesses that need to accept payments beyond card schemes in the markets where they operate.

Implications for both companies

For Akurateco, the integration adds to the number of providers that clients can reach through one connection, which is central to the value of an orchestration platform. For Nuvei, it creates a further channel through which businesses can reach its acquiring and payment method services. Akurateco clients can begin working with Nuvei without the time and technical resources typically associated with a direct provider integration.