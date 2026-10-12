Shares in Airtel Money, the mobile money business of Airtel Africa, fell below their offer price on 9 October 2026, the first day of trading in London. The stock initially rose to approximately USD 2.66 before easing to around USD 2.56, just under the IPO price of approximately USD 2.60 per share, according to Reuters. The offering had targeted a valuation of around USD 7 billion for the sub-Saharan Africa-focused fintech.

The debut follows an IPO that was several times oversubscribed. Dealogic data places the transaction ahead of every London listing since Fermi's dual listing in September 2025. According to announcements published in September 2026, the company was reportedly already considering lowering the size of its planned London IPO.

The transaction was structured as a secondary sale. Existing shareholders sold 270 million shares at a fixed price, raising about USD 703 million for the sellers rather than for Airtel Money itself.

Airtel Africa owned nearly 78% of Airtel Money before the IPO. It will remain the majority shareholder and has said it intends to stay a long-term investor. Airtel Africa, listed in London since 2019, is in turn majority owned by India-based conglomerate Bharti Enterprises. Furthermore, a Bharti Enterprises official described the listing as a sign of confidence in the UK as a destination for global investment.

Sector pressure on debut day

The muted first-day performance coincided with a broad selloff in telecoms stocks. SpaceX's acquisition of spectrum in the US raised new competitive concerns for the sector, and Airtel Africa shares traded down 6% in London on the same day.

Retail investors also took part in the offering. An analyst at investment platform AJ Bell said the IPO had been among the most popular London listings with retail investors on the platform. The analyst linked that interest to Airtel Africa's performance since its own stock market debut in 2019, over which period its value has risen 262% to approximately USD 14.9 billion.

Airtel Money originated as Airtel Africa's mobile money service. It provides money transfers, bill payments, and digital banking features via mobile phones to users in 13 countries, including Kenya, Malawi, and Tanzania. According to the announcement, the listing establishes the business as a separately traded company, while control remains with its telecoms parent.

London's listings push

The IPO also carries weight for London as a listing venue. The UK has simplified its listing rules to attract more issuers, following a decade in which the London market shrank as companies pursued higher valuations abroad. Several IPO candidates in Europe and the US, meanwhile, have delayed offerings amid interest rate rises and geopolitical uncertainty.

Against that backdrop, Airtel Money drew demand several times greater than the shares on offer, although its share price did not hold above the offer level during the first session of trading.