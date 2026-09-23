Airtel Africa's mobile money unit Airtel Money has reportedly lowered the size of its planned London IPO, according to Bloomberg News.

The offering could launch as soon as the following week. The company is now seeking to raise at least USD 800 million. The revised amount is substantially below the USD 1.5 billion to USD 2 billion originally targeted for the listing. At the floor of USD 800 million, the offering would be just over half of the lower end of the initial range and 40% of its upper end.

According to the report, the valuation of the offering was reduced after feedback from investors. The report did not include details of the revised valuation or how the final offering size might be set within the new range.

The adjustment comes at a late stage. With a launch possible within days of the report, the reduction in size and valuation appears to reflect terms shaped during investor consultations ahead of the formal kick-off.

Delay linked to war-related cost pressures

The IPO has already been rescheduled once. In May 2026, Airtel Africa delayed the listing of Airtel Money, which ranks third by size among the group's businesses, to the second half of 2026. A launch in late September 2026 would fall within the timeframe set at that point.

The cost pressures that prompted the delay continue to affect the London-listed parent. Airtel Africa faces pressure on its near-term core profit margins because of higher costs linked to the war. This situates both the timing and the revised scale of the mobile money listing within a wider cost environment affecting the group.

Implications for the listing

For Airtel Africa, the IPO would separate its mobile money operations into a publicly traded entity distinct from the telecom parent. The move from a USD 1.5 billion to USD 2 billion target to a minimum of USD 800 million changes the scale of that separation. The adjusted valuation indicates that investor input has weighed on the terms under which Airtel Money comes to market.

Further details on pricing, valuation, and the final size of the offering have not yet been made public.