Airtel Africa's planned initial public offering of Airtel Money, its mobile money services unit, could raise between USD 1.5 billion and USD 2 billion at a valuation of up to USD 10 billion, according to a Bloomberg News report citing people familiar with the matter.

Additional sources, such as Reuters, were unable to independently verify the report, and Airtel Africa did not respond to a request for comment.

If achieved, the valuation would make the Airtel Money listing one of the largest IPOs on a European exchange in recent years. Citigroup is advising on the transaction, and the company may appoint three to four additional banks, the Bloomberg report stated.

Listing context and strategic background

Airtel Africa, listed on the London Stock Exchange, announced earlier in 2026 that it expects to list Airtel Money in the first half of the calendar year. Airtel Money provides mobile money services across multiple African markets, offering payments, transfers, and financial services to customers in a region with large unbanked and underbanked populations.

The planned listing reflects growing investor interest in African mobile money platforms as standalone financial infrastructure businesses, following the precedent set by M-Pesa's operations and other regional mobile financial services providers. Mobile money has become a significant component of financial inclusion across Sub-Saharan Africa, where mobile payment adoption has outpaced traditional banking in several markets.

At the end of December 2025, Xsolla expanded its Airtel Mobile Money payment coverage to include Tanzania and Madagascar. The move added to Xsolla's existing Airtel Mobile Money integrations across Africa and aimed to support secure, mobile-first checkout experiences for players in two fast-growing digital economies.