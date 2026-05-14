Affirm has integrated its pay-over-time options into Google Search, including AI Mode, and the Gemini app via Google Pay.

The integration allows shoppers to select Affirm as a payment option during checkout within the Google ecosystem. Upon choosing Affirm, users undergo a real-time eligibility assessment and, if approved, select a repayment plan. The full cost, payment schedule, and end date are displayed prior to confirmation, with no late or hidden fees applied.

The rollout to consumers and merchants is under way, with wider availability expected in the coming weeks.

Positioning BNPL for agentic commerce

The integration comes as AI-assisted shopping raises new demands around payment transparency. Affirm has positioned its model as suited to this context, citing its per-transaction evaluation approach, fixed repayment terms, and absence of compound interest or variable balances.

In addition, as AI takes a more active role in purchasing decisions, payment products reliant on opaque terms or compounding structures may face friction, while those with clearly defined, predictable terms are better placed to function within agent-driven environments.

Google's commerce division echoed this framing, stating that payment options integrated into AI-powered shopping journeys must remain secure and reliable as the retail discovery process evolves.

Protocol development and open standards

According to the official press release, beyond the Google integration, Affirm has separately developed an early-stage extension for the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), described as an open standard for agentic commerce. Affirm is hosting this extension on its own platform to gather industry feedback ahead of further development.

The UCP extensions are intended to establish consistent behaviour for pay-over-time products across agentic commerce environments, embedding defined terms and consumer protections at the transaction layer, rather than at the application level. The aim is to standardise how BNPL options function as commerce increasingly shifts toward agent-mediated interactions.

Furthermore, the development reflects a broader industry question: as purchasing decisions move further from direct human input, which payment infrastructure and standards will underpin the next generation of digital commerce. Affirm's dual approach represents an attempt to shape both the near-term user experience and the longer-term structural framework of agentic payments.