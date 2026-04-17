NewsPayments

Adyen expands partnership with Careem Pay for UAE remittance service growth

IM

Iulia Musat

17 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
UAE remittancesinternational money transferdigital paymentsfinancial servicespartnership
Countries:
United Arab Emirates

News on Payments

Nedbank and Mastercard sign 10-year digital payments partnership

17 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Lobster.cash and Mastercard team up on AI agent payments

17 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

SECP grants NBFC licence to Alibaba's Cocotech Pakistan for BNPL services

17 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Klarna partners with Aven Hospitality to offer flexible payments across 10,000 hotels

17 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Paymentology enters the Australian payments market

17 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Expert views on Payments

Why agentic commerce needs wallets built for policy and auditability

15 Apr 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

Key takeaways from MPE 2026

07 Apr 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

Why success at the till starts with the right payment partners

03 Apr 2026 / 10 min read / Payments

Worldpay webinar recap: agentic commerce – building for adoption, not autonomy

31 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Portugal: an analysis of payments and ecommerce trends

31 Mar 2026 / 8 min read / Payments
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright