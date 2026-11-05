UAE-based Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has launched round-the-clock, real-time transfers in Egyptian pounds (EGP) to eligible bank accounts in Egypt through Visa Direct. Customers can send EGP transfers directly from the ADIB Mobile App, with funds delivered in real time, including outside banking hours, at weekends, and on public holidays. The capability forms part of the rollout of ADIB's Remit service.

Building on the Remit service

ADIB launched Remit with Visa in August 2025, giving its customers access to Visa Direct's global money movement network. The service now allows ADIB customers to send funds to more than 18 billion eligible cards, digital wallets, and accounts worldwide. The new Egypt capability applies that network to a specific corridor, with transfers delivered to eligible cards, bank accounts, and wallets in Egypt.

Egypt is one of the UAE's most important remittance corridors, with cross-border transfers supporting families and their everyday financial needs. The service is designed to give customers greater speed, certainty, and convenience when sending money to family, friends, and other beneficiaries in Egypt, removing the delays associated with transfers that depend on banking hours.

Demand for real-time remittances in the UAE

Visa's 2025 remittance study found that 95% of surveyed consumers in the UAE send money abroad at least once a year, and that consumers in the country send money abroad an average of 1.4 times a month. Of those who send money abroad, 63% prefer to do so digitally. Visa Direct supports peer-to-peer payments, business disbursements, and cross-border remittances, and has been rolled out with several banks in the Gulf region.

By combining ADIB's digital banking capabilities with Visa Direct's network, the bank aims to offer faster and more locally relevant payment experiences in key remittance corridors. Customers can initiate transfers within the same mobile app they use for their everyday banking, with funds reaching recipients in Egypt in real time, including outside banking hours. ADIB operates around 70 branches and 520 ATMs in the UAE.