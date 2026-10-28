US-based correspondent banking software provider Acceleron has partnered with First Federal, a community bank serving western Oregon, to modernise its foreign exchange (FX) wire transfer operations. The partnership gives First Federal more visibility into FX pricing and settlement, as well as same-day support when questions or exceptions arise.

Same-day support and automated validations

Before working with Acceleron, First Federal had limited access to real-time support when issues occurred, which made it harder for its operations team to resolve exceptions quickly or answer questions about pricing and reconciliation. The bank now has a direct point of contact at Acceleron, allowing its team to resolve time-sensitive questions and wire exceptions on the same day. Acceleron's automated pre-validations have reduced the number of FX wire exceptions at the bank. First Federal also has visibility into FX spreads and receives a daily settlement report, giving its operations team a clearer view of its international wire activity.

Jordan Herron, VP Deposit Operations Manager at First Federal, said the bank's customers depend on it to send FX wires without delays or issues, and that these payments involve many components and specific information to be processed correctly. Elizabeth Downey, Chief Operating Officer at Acceleron, said First Federal's team can reach Acceleron directly, get answers on the same day, and escalate issues when needed. She added that the company works with community banks to streamline operations and earn non-interest income.

Integration through Fiserv Payments Exchange

Acceleron is pre-integrated with Fiserv Payments Exchange, which First Federal already used, so implementation required limited work from the bank's team. The process involved a few meetings and about an hour of connection testing, and the bank sent its first FX wire around a week and a half later. First Federal has also kept its existing provider as a contingency during the transition.

The partnership forms part of First Federal's wider modernisation roadmap. The bank has implemented online account opening and upgraded its consumer online banking platform, and plans to upgrade its business banking platform and explore online wire capabilities for customers. It is also interested in expanding its relationship with Acceleron as inbound international wire capabilities become available. In May 2026, Acceleron partnered with Banking Circle US to automate inbound international wire processing for community banks and credit unions. Acceleron reports that it serves more than 200 financial institutions and facilitates more than USD 1 billion in international payments annually.