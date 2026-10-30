Almost all software providers have lost revenue because of slow or complex payment integrations, according to research commissioned by Payroc. The survey, conducted by Censuswide, covered 750 senior leaders and developers at independent software vendors (ISVs) and software providers in the US, the UK, and Canada. As a payments provider commissioning the study, Payroc has a commercial interest in the integration market it describes.

Integration costs and switching barriers

According to the findings, 97% of respondents said slow or complex payment integrations had cost their organisation revenue, while 73% had delayed or decided against adding a payment capability because integration was too costly or complex. Although 97% said their current payment provider meets their needs well, 80% said the cost and complexity of switching would make them less likely to change provider, even if they were unhappy.

Paul Vienneau, Chief Technology Officer at Payroc, said most software companies are not unhappy with their payment provider, but pay for integration in ways that rarely appear on a balance sheet, such as delayed launches, features that are never built, and markets they do not enter. He added that AI is starting to change this, and that Payroc for Developers is designed to let teams integrate payments in minutes rather than months.

AI adoption and security concerns

The survey found that 96% of software providers say AI has already helped make payment integration faster, easier, or more cost-effective. Three-quarters said their organisation would be ready to adopt AI-powered or agentic payment integrations within seven to eleven months, and 48% expect these integrations to become standard within one to two years. For adoption to scale, payment providers will need to show that faster integration does not compromise security, traceability, or accountability.

Security was the most frequently cited barrier to adopting AI-powered or agentic payment integrations, mentioned by 43% of respondents, followed by the cost of adoption at 38% and organisational risk at 36%. The research follows Payroc's launch of Payroc for Developers in October 2026, a platform that offers software companies agentic integration tools and an AI-based developer experience for adding integrated payments.