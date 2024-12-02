22nd Century Technologies, a US-based provider of digital transformation and enterprise technology solutions, has announced the launch of Payment Gateway, a treasury optimisation platform designed to centralise payment operations within ERP environments and enable treasury teams to generate interest earnings and cost savings from existing account balances.

The platform is built on native Oracle technologies and is extensible across other ERP environments. Additionally, it is powered by multi-agentic AI with multi-model large language models and is designed for deployment within 45 days with minimal operational disruption. Payment Gateway targets both commercial organisations and government agencies.

Platform capabilities and treasury architecture

Payment Gateway is designed to eliminate bank-centric payment hubs by relocating treasury operations inside the organisation's ERP system of record. It unifies accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, investments, debt, lines of credit, and third-party payments into a single interface, providing end-to-end visibility from payment initiation through to reconciliation.

Core capabilities include real-time cash positioning, fraud and duplicate payment identification, OFAC compliance enforcement, multi-bank integration, multi-entity support, and AI-driven treasury analytics. The platform delivers daily treasury optimisation recommendations through policy-driven, explainable AI, with human oversight and governance built into the architecture. The company states this approach allows automation to improve financial operations while maintaining accountability and auditability.

Furthermore, the platform is positioned as a response to the fragmentation that commonly affects large treasury operations, where payment workflows, banking relationships, and financial systems are managed across disconnected tools with limited visibility into overall cash positions.

Commenting on the news, Anil Sharma, CEO of 22nd Century Technologies, said the platform brings control, transparency, and financial performance together, helping organisations manage payments more intelligently while unlocking new financial value from treasury operations. Further expanding on this, Dinesh Kumar, President of the company's ERP Practice, said the platform gives finance and treasury companies tools to generate interest earnings and savings that can be passed on to shareholders and public-sector constituents.