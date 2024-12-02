InterviewsPayments

The Banking View | PSD3 and PSR: evolution, not disruption

Oana Ifrim

Oana Ifrim

02 Apr 2026 / 7 Min Read

Keywords:
paymentsregulationPSD3PSRbanking

News on Payments

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Airwallex receives e-money and Class A licences in Malaysia for full-stack payments

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Checkout.com integrates with SAP Commerce Cloud's Open Payment Framework

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News on Fintech

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Italy fines Revolut EUR 11.5 mln for misleading investment claims and account practices

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NatWest and Sainsbury's partner on embedded financial products

03 Apr 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

New Zealand extends Open Banking to business banking channels

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Paymentology and Bank Zero partner in South Africa

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The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

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