Stablecoin payments infrastructure provider Yellow Card has completed the acquisition of GoMoney, a virtual asset service provider (VASP) based in Brazil. The deal, which closed in October 2026, gives Yellow Card direct operations in Brazil and strengthens its presence in Latin America. Yellow Card has received regulatory approvals and registrations in Canada, Switzerland, Nigeria, Ghana, and Zimbabwe. GoMoney will continue to be led by its founders as a wholly owned subsidiary of Yellow Card.

Local payments in reais with stablecoin settlement

For Yellow Card's clients, the acquisition adds local collections and disbursements in Brazilian reais, including through Pix, with settlement in stablecoins. These services are delivered through GoMoney as a locally established provider and integrated with the treasury and liquidity services Yellow Card offers in its other markets. Founded in 2018 and based in São Paulo, GoMoney focuses on using stablecoins to make cross-border payments.

GoMoney has applied to the Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) for authorisation to operate as a VASP under Law No. 14,478/2022 and BCB Resolution No. 519/2025, which sets out the authorisation framework for virtual asset service providers in Brazil. While the central bank reviews the application, GoMoney continues to operate under Brazil's transitional regime for virtual asset service providers, and full authorisation remains subject to the BCB's approval.

Brazil's stablecoin activity

Brazil recorded USD 252.5 billion in cryptocurrency activity between July 2025 and June 2026, making it the largest crypto market in Latin America, according to Chainalysis' 2026 Geography of Cryptocurrency report published in September 2026. The report also found that stablecoin activity in Brazil grew 495% across its 2024 to 2026 comparison period, partly driven by business uses such as cross-border transfers and liquidity management.

Chris Maurice, Co-Founder and CEO of Yellow Card, said building global financial infrastructure requires compliance with local frameworks, local payment rails, and local expertise. Maurício Pires, Founder and CEO of GoMoney, said the company has spent eight years building a stablecoin-based cross-border payments business in Brazil. The deal follows Yellow Card's USD 40 million funding round in August 2026, which included Standard Chartered and Sony.