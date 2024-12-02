Synctera, a US-based Embedded Finance platform, has completed the acquisition of Cable, a company specialising in automated testing of compliance controls for banks and fintech firms. The deal brings together Synctera's orchestration infrastructure for Embedded Finance with Cable's independent verification capabilities, covering areas such as anti-money laundering (AML) policy testing, transaction monitoring, know-your-customer (KYC) rules, and broader regulatory controls.

Expanding the compliance stack

Cable has operated in the compliance testing space since 2020, building tooling that enables banks to audit and verify whether fintech partners and service providers are adhering to stated compliance obligations. Existing clients include Midland States Bank, Grasshopper, and Mercury. The product addresses a structural gap in how financial institutions monitor third-party compliance: rather than relying on periodic sampling, Cable's approach tests controls across the full population of activity.

Following the acquisition, Cable's product will continue to be offered as a standalone solution while also being integrated natively into the Synctera platform as an additional compliance layer. Synctera's existing technology covers the execution side of compliance (KYC, accounting, statements, interest calculation, card issuance, and account lifecycle management) while Cable operates on the verification side, independently confirming that those controls are functioning as intended.

AI-assisted data mapping

One of the practical barriers to compliance testing at scale has been the upfront effort required to map data before any value is realised. Cable has addressed this through an AI workflows product that automatically extracts data from unstructured compliance artefacts and tests it against regulations, internal procedures, or custom controls defined by the bank or fintech. This reduces the implementation burden that has historically made automated control testing difficult to deploy at pace.

The acquisition reflects a broader strategic direction for Synctera, which has positioned risk and compliance infrastructure as a core component of its platform since its founding. The build-versus-buy decision was informed by Cable's five years of focused development in this specific domain, which Synctera assessed as representing significant accumulated expertise.

The combined offering is expected to be relevant to the wider Embedded Finance ecosystem, including banks acting as programme managers and the fintech companies they sponsor, both of which face regulatory scrutiny over the adequacy of their compliance monitoring frameworks.