SIBS, a Portugal-based payments group, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ITCARD, a Poland-based payments processing outsourcing company.

At the time of writing, the transaction remained subject to customary regulatory approvals. Founded in 2010, ITCARD provides integrated digital payment services under outsourcing and white-label models, primarily to financial institutions and merchants. Its operations include ATM services under the Planet Cash brand, electronic payment processing through the Planet Pay terminal network, and the issuance and maintenance of Visa and Mastercard cards.

The current news follows a September 2025 announcement, when SIBS initially made its plans public. At that time, the group was set to oversee approximately 5,500 ATMs in Poland and add over 181,000 POS terminals to its existing infrastructure after completion. On a global level, SIBS expected to manage over 20,000 ATMs, more than 827,000 terminals, and 35 million cards.

Strategic rationale and integration

The acquisition extends SIBS's presence in Poland and adds capabilities across the payments value chain, including ATM and POS processing, ecommerce solutions, and card issuing and management. SIBS has indicated that the deal will strengthen its ability to offer omnichannel digital commerce solutions to financial institutions and merchants in the Polish market.

Upon completion, SIBS will incorporate approximately 470 ITCARD employees into the group. The company has stated it expects to work closely with ITCARD's existing management team, whose continuity it considers essential to maintaining service quality for current clients.

Furthermore, the acquisition reflects continued consolidation in European payments infrastructure, where larger processing groups are seeking to expand geographic reach and deepen service capabilities through targeted acquisitions of established national operators. Poland represents one of Central and Eastern Europe's largest and fastest-growing payments markets, with significant ongoing investment in digital payment infrastructure across its banking and retail sectors.

Recently, SIBS, as well as Bancomat, Bizum, EPI, and Vipps MobilePay, signed an MoU to accelerate the launch of sovereign, pan-European payment solutions. The cooperation sought to bring together improved and secured European payment solutions, with the shared goal to support cross-border payments across the region by 2027.