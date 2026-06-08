Temenos has acquired additiv, a Switzerland-based fintech specialising in financial services orchestration for wealth management.

According to the official press release, the acquisition adds mass-affluent capabilities and an AI-enabled orchestration layer to Temenos' existing wealth management portfolio. additiv's platform enables banks and wealth managers to design and launch wealth propositions across the full customer journey, covering digital and adviser-led interactions. The company integrates process steps and data into a single orchestration layer, supporting investment proposition management, client onboarding, and compliance-aligned service delivery.

Strategic and financial context

The transaction is structured with consideration paid approximately 50% in cash and 50% in equity. Completion is expected in early Q3 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Temenos expects the deal to be marginally accretive to its FY-26 ARR and non-IFRS subscription and SaaS guidance, and neutral for its FY-26 EBIT, earnings per share, and free cash flow guidance.

For Temenos, the rationale centres on deepening its presence in wealth management across retail and universal banks in both developed and emerging markets. The orchestration capabilities additiv brings are intended to extend the utility of Temenos' core banking platform into more complex customer journeys, including onboarding and origination workflows. At the same time, the deal also opens a path for additiv to expand into the US market as part of the broader group.

The transaction is consistent with Temenos' stated strategy of expanding AI-enabled experience and orchestration capabilities alongside its core banking offering. additiv's orchestration layer is designed to support the deployment of AI agents within financial services workflows, with controls and governance mechanisms built in to meet regulatory requirements.