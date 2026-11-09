UK cybersecurity firm Saepio has acquired Remitech, a cloud-native technology and security consultancy whose clients include many fintechs.

Remitech specialises in identity, mobile device management (MDM), and workplace technology for cloud-native organisations, many of them fintechs running on Apple hardware and modern workplace tools. Its team, services, and client relationships will now join Saepio, giving customers of both companies access to a wider range of security services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Second acquisition after Ruptura

The deal follows Saepio’s acquisition of offensive security specialist Ruptura. In recent years, Remitech has shifted from its roots in identity, device management, and productivity tools to focus primarily on security, which the companies say makes it a natural fit for Saepio’s work helping organisations address increasingly complex threats.

Amir Nooriala, CEO of Saepio, stated that following the integration of Ruptura, Remitech’s experience with cloud-native organisations fills gaps in exactly the areas Saepio’s clients are asking about. According to Nooriala, Remitech’s client base complements Saepio’s own, and its culture and customer-first approach match Saepio’s values, allowing the combined business to offer clients more.

Security demand among fintech clients

David Remington, CEO of Remitech, stated that he founded the company in 2018 because cloud-native companies needed a partner that understood how they work. According to Remington, Remitech now supports a number of UK fintechs, which most often ask about security, and joining Saepio allows it to address that need in depth while clients keep the people and standards they know.

Nooriala added that Saepio’s plans go beyond organic growth, with the aim of becoming the preferred home for security businesses looking to scale. Saepio provides advisory, professional services, managed services, penetration testing, and software resale to lower-enterprise, mid-market, and scale-up companies, helping them reduce risk, improve compliance, and strengthen security. As governance and compliance demands grow, Saepio says it remains focused on building its technical capabilities as an independent provider.