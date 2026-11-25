US-based receivables technology company CheckAlt has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Finexio, a provider of managed accounts payable payment services. The acquisition would combine CheckAlt's receivables technology and processing with Finexio's payables technology, supplier enablement, and managed payment operations, extending CheckAlt's role across business payments. CheckAlt provides paper and digital receivables processing for banks, credit unions, and businesses.

Receivables and payables in one offering

Finexio makes supplier payments by virtual card, ACH, and cheque, and manages supplier enrolment, support, exceptions, and reconciliation. Its payment capabilities can be embedded in accounts payable and procure-to-pay software, allowing software providers to offer payment services within systems their customers already use. Finexio uses AI-based supplier enablement together with hands-on support to help suppliers move to electronic payments.

After closing, CheckAlt CEO J. Patrick Law will lead the combined business, and Finexio is expected to operate as Finexio, a CheckAlt company. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and the two companies will continue to operate separately until it closes. Combined with CheckAlt's paper and digital receivables capabilities, Finexio's services are intended to help clients modernise payment operations.

Helping clients move to digital payments

J. Patrick Law, President and CEO of CheckAlt, said Finexio brings payables technology, supplier relationships, and operational expertise that take CheckAlt beyond receivables. He added that financial institutions and software providers will be able to address more of their customers' payment needs, and that the acquisition will help organisations accelerate their shift to digital payments.

Chris Wyatt, Co-Founder and CEO of Finexio, said the company was built to manage supplier payments from enrolment through delivery and reconciliation, so that businesses and software providers do not have to handle that work themselves. He added that joining CheckAlt would allow Finexio to bring its capabilities to more organisations and address a broader range of payment needs for clients and partners.