CrowdStrike has agreed to acquire Zscaler in an all-stock transaction valued at USD 43.9 billion.

The agreement combines CrowdStrike's protection for computers, servers, and other devices with Zscaler's technology for securing employee access to applications and data. The merged business will offer a wider cybersecurity platform to corporate and government customers. According to Reuters, the transaction value is a record for an acquisition in the cybersecurity sector.

Deal terms and leadership

Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 CrowdStrike shares for each share they hold. This implies a value of USD 260.41 per share, a premium of around 34% to Zscaler's last closing price, and an equity value of approximately USD 42.46 billion. Once the deal closes, CrowdStrike shareholders will own about 84% of the combined company. Until the acquisition is completed, the two firms will continue to operate separately.

George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike, will lead the combined entity. Jay Chaudhry, CEO of Zscaler, will continue to run the Zscaler business and join CrowdStrike's board. Zscaler would owe a USD 1.4 billion termination fee if it withdrew under certain conditions, including accepting a competing offer.

CrowdStrike expects the acquisition to widen its addressable market by more than USD 185 billion. The combined company is projected to start with over USD 10 billion in annual recurring revenue, of which roughly USD 3.9 billion comes from Zscaler. CrowdStrike also expects about USD 1 billion in annualised revenue synergies within 30 months of closing.

Market reaction and regulatory outlook

After the announcement, Zscaler shares rose by more than 13% to USD 220.52, still below the implied offer value. As for CrowdStrike, the shares fell by nearly 12%. The gap partly reflects how investors view the prospect of regulatory review of a deal that joins two major cybersecurity providers.

Axel Rudolph, chief technical analyst at IG Group, said antitrust scrutiny is possible given the size of the transaction, adding that it would be premature to assume regulators will try to block it. In Rudolph’s view, the central issue will be how much the two businesses overlap and whether customers would be left with fewer competitive alternatives.

Consolidation and AI-driven threats

The deal comes as the cybersecurity market consolidates. Vendors are building multi-service platforms, and customers are trying to reduce the number of security providers they work with. For CrowdStrike, the transaction opens cross-selling opportunities with around 8,000 Zscaler customers that do not currently use its products. Zscaler's client base includes Unilever and United Airlines.

Enterprises face increasingly sophisticated attacks, a situation that drives higher demand for security tools. Advances in AI make it easier to find and exploit software vulnerabilities, and they also improve tools for detecting and stopping threats. Recent 2026 outages at airlines, banks, and government agencies have heightened concerns over the resilience of critical digital infrastructure. The same applies to high-profile vulnerabilities in widely used Java and PHP software.