Crypto payments provider MoonPay has announced that it has finalised the acquisition of Meso, a company focused on bridging traditional finance and cryptocurrency.

Through this deal, MoonPay advances its position as a global payments network connecting banks, card networks, stablecoins, and blockchains under a unified regulatory framework, including MTLs, BitLicenses, and MiCA approval. The move will support MoonPay as the company works towards advancing its commitment to enabling money movement across every form and in every market.

The acquisition will see some leadership changes, with Meso’s co-founders, who have experience in scaling payment systems used globally, taking roles as part of MoonPay. Representatives from Meso mentioned that, with the foundation of global regulatory approvals and the merged capabilities of MoonPay, Iron, Helio, and now Meso, they intend to help the company further strengthen its position in the market and expand its offering and abilities.

Currently, MoonPay is developing the infrastructure to move money at a similar speed and simplicity to the internet. With Meso, Helio, and Iron, MoonPay intends to deliver the components required to create a single, global payment network. When it comes to consumers and businesses, this is set to provide them with an optimal way to pay, get paid, and interact with money, regardless of its form.

MoonPay’s development strategy

The acquisition of Meso comes as the third one for MoonPay in 2025, with the company planning to continue to scale its operations and footprint. Recently, MoonPay also announced the launch of Interac e-Transfer as a payment option for Canadian users, intending to optimise how customers buy digital assets. The payment solution was set to allow customers across the region to fund transactions in Canadian dollars directly from their bank accounts, in turn benefiting from a secure and familiar checkout experience. MoonPay’s goal for this move was to improve how Canadians accessed the crypto economy, as the country positioned itself among the fastest-growing crypto markets.