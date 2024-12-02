



MoonPay offers end-to-end solutions, simplifying access to the crypto economy for 20 million verified accounts across more than 180 countries, and is trusted by brands to support digital value.

MoonPay's acquisition of Helio upgrades its portfolio by integrating the latter’s technology, team, and ecosystem, fostering advancement in decentralised finance and trading infrastructure. Helio, a crypto checkout app, supports over 6,000 merchants and millions of users, allowing efficient merchant account setups and payments in various digital assets like USDC, SOL, BTC, and ETH. The platform has facilitated payments for NFT pre-sales, ticket sales for events, and other digital transactions.

Furthermore, the Helio platform has processed over USD 1.5 billion in transactions and integrates with digital platforms like Discord, WooCommerce, and Shopify, including the Solana Pay plugin. Helio focuses on simplifying the creation and integration of tailored on-chain checkout flow through a developer API, allowing marketplaces, applications, trading terminals, and DEXs to facilitate and expedite transactions with success.

More news on Moonpay

In June 2024, Moonpay announced a partnership with fintech company PayPal, allowing users to buy and sell over 110 cryptocurrencies on the MoonPay platform through their PayPal accounts. This collaboration was soon followed by MoonPay’s integration with Venmo in October 2024, a peer-to-peer payment app operating in the US. MoonPay was among the first cryptocurrency companies to partner with Venmo, enabling users to fund transactions on the MoonPay platform using their Venmo balance or linked bank account, credit card, or debit card.

In December 2024, MoonPay also became one of the organisations to gain approval under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, paving the way for expanded offerings and innovation within the European Economic Area.