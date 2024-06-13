MoonPay and PayPal enter the EU and UK

Following the recent integration of their services in the US, MoonPay has announced that users located in 24 EU member states and the UK can now acquire cryptocurrencies through their PayPal account. The decision to launch in Europe was based on the success of the US introduction, which, at the time of the announcement, was rolled out to 100% of users and demonstrated the increased demand for PayPal as a payment option to buy crypto. MoonPay highlighted several results from the US launch, including the expanded popularity of PayPal as a payment method, increased engagement and conversion, as well as a new demographics.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions