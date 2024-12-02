MoonPay acquires Iron





Following this announcement, the acquisition will significantly expand MoonPay’s enterprise offerings while also providing businesses with the possibility to accept stablecoin payments and unlock instant, low-cost, and borderless transactions.

In addition, with Iron’s developer-first APIs, companies can now move money in real-time, manage multi-currency treasuries, as well as generate new revenue streams by holding reserves in yield-bearing assets like US Treasury bills.











More information on MoonPay’s acquisition of Iron

According to the official press release, the acquisition will enable enterprises to eliminate slow bank transfers, manage multi-currency treasuries, and move funds across borders securely and quickly. In addition, fintechs and payment processors will have the possibility to integrate stablecoin rails for fast, secure, and compliance-first payments, while marketplaces and merchants will be allowed to accept stablecoins, settle instantly, and avoid the overall high fees of traditional payment networks.

The acquisition also comes at an important moment as stablecoins, DeFi infrastructure, and regulatory clarity converge, are creating an improved environment for enterprises to adopt crypto payment solutions. MoonPay will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Iron’s API-first approach was developed in order to make integrating stablecoins easy and secure. From treasury automation to real-time cross-border payouts, MoonPay is set to deliver a full-stack financial infrastructure built for the Internet economy, including its stablecoin payments, treasury and liquidity management services, always-on transactions, and regulatory-grade security and compliance products. un