Crypto payments provider MoonPay has announced the launch of Interac e-Transfer as a payment method for Canadian users, aiming to simplify how customers buy digital assets.

With the newly added payment solution, MoonPay users across the region are set to be able to fund transactions in Canadian dollars directly from their bank accounts, benefiting from a secure and familiar checkout experience. Through this move, the company aims to optimise how Canadians access the crypto economy, as Canada positions itself as one of the fastest-growing crypto markets.

Interac e-Transfer capabilities

According to MoonPay, Interac is widely utilised by Canadians every day for online transfers and purchases. By utilising Interac e-Transfer Request Money through Paramount Commerce, MoonPay ensures that customers can benefit from a simplified and improved experience. Customers need to select their participating bank, then complete the payment directly in their bank’s app or online banking, with no manual entry required.

Among the potential benefits of Interac e-Transfer for Canadian users, MoonPay highlights:

Efficient transactions through real-time payments with Interac e-Transfer for Business;

Scaled security and trust, supported by Canadian banks and credit unions, leveraging the Interac payment rail;

Optimal experience by allowing customers to pay directly from Canadian bank accounts in CAD.

As of the announcement, eligible Canadian customers can utilise Interac e-Transfer as a payment method on MoonPay’s platform.

Latest news from MoonPay

Just before this announcement, MoonPay made another move, rolling out an embedded balance solution on Bitcoin.com. The new capability, powered by MoonPay’s Embedded Balance solution, was set to improve the efficiency, affordability, and reliability of cryptocurrency transactions. By integrating fiat balances within the app, Bitcoin.com users across the US, EU, and UK were set to be able to fund, store, and spend from their balances to buy and sell crypto, without facing any MoonPay fees on crypto purchases.