OpenAI has acquired Roi, an AI-enabled finance app, with the move falling in line with the company’s focus on personalisation of AI products.



The acquisition was announced by Roi’s chief executive and co-founder, Sujith Vishwajith, on 3 October 2025, saying that the company intends to continue building its vision of making investing more accessible by developing a personalised financial experience at OpenAI. However, at the time of writing, more information on the terms of the deal was not disclosed to the public.

Shortly after, TechCrunch reported on the deal, citing a source familiar with the matter who shared that Sujith Vishwajith will be the only one of Roi’s four-person staff to join OpenAI. Additionally, the company is set to end its services to customers on 15 October 2025. The same sources mention that it is not yet clear if Roi’s technology will go to OpenAI, nor which unit the chief executive will join.

Furthermore, the deal with Roi follows several other acquisitions from OpenAI this year, including those of Context.ai, Crossing Minds, and Alex. This move falls in line with OpenAI’s efforts towards personalisation and life management as the next step in advancing the capabilities of AI solutions. As part of this transaction, Roi could bring its specialised team that has previously worked on improving personalisation in finance.

OpenAI’s road to growth

Besides acquiring companies that operate in different areas of the fintech sector, OpenAI recently signed deals that could further expand its capabilities. For example, at the end of September 2025, Nvidia revealed its plans to invest up to USD 100 billion in OpenAI and provide it with advanced data centre chips. The move was confirmed in a joint statement by the two companies, with them describing the arrangement as two connected transactions, namely, Nvidia was set to offer non-voting shares funding, which OpenAI could then leverage to acquire the hardware.

Before this, OpenAI signed a USD 300 billion cloud computing deal with Oracle, which marked the transaction as one of the largest cloud contracts ever signed. As part of this, OpenAI was set to purchase USD 300 billion in computing power over approximately five years. This came after OpenAI received permission to find new providers following its sole reliance on Microsoft to exclusively offer its computing power.