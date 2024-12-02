NewsM&A and Investments

Mastercard reportedly looks into selling real-time payments unit acquired from Nets

IM

Iulia Musat

30 Mar 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
real-time paymentsdivestiturestablecoinpayment infrastructure
Countries:
World

News on M&A and Investments

Mastercard reportedly looks into selling real-time payments unit acquired from Nets

30 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / M&A and Investments

Morrow Bank to acquire MedMera Bank in Nordic expansion

27 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / M&A and Investments

FinVolution enters Australia through acquisition of lending platform Fundo

20 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / M&A and Investments

CAB Payments rejects StoneX all-cash bid, cites significant undervaluation

20 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / M&A and Investments

Ramp acquires Billhop to expand into UK and EU markets

19 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / M&A and Investments

News on Payments

Carrefour integrates grocery shopping into ChatGPT

30 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Revolut activates Click to Pay for all UK-issued cards amid low adoption challenge

30 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Shopify launches agentic storefronts across major AI platforms

27 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

FPC publishes white paper on instant recurring payments

27 Mar 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

Nexi Group expands SEPA Direct Debit access for Danish banks

27 Mar 2026 / 4 min read / Payments
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright