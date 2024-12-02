Mastercard has allegedly been exploring the sale of its real-time payments unit, originally acquired as part of a majority stake in the corporate services businesses of Scandinavian payments group Nets in 2019 for USD 3.2 billion, according to a report by the Financial Times citing people familiar with the matter.

At the time of writing, Reuters was unable to independently verify the report, and Mastercard did not respond to a request for comment.

The unit, which includes clearing and instant payment services as well as e-billing solutions, generates approximately USD 370 million in annual revenue and around USD 100 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation. The FT report indicated that Mastercard has hired investment bankers to manage the potential sale and that private equity groups could be among the interested parties. A sale is expected to achieve a lower valuation than the original acquisition price.

Strategic context and portfolio refocusing

The potential divestiture comes as Mastercard deepens its investment in stablecoin infrastructure and blockchain-based payment infrastructure. Earlier in March 2026, the company agreed to acquire stablecoin infrastructure firm BVNK for up to USD 1.8 billion. With this deal, Mastercard sought to extend its digital asset capabilities by linking on-chain payment rails with its existing fiat network, facilitating improved interoperability between traditional currencies and digital assets. Additionally, the move would include these capabilities in the company's global network, resulting in a digital asset and chain-agnostic infrastructure able to avoid locking customers into closed ecosystems.

Moreover, Mastercard has also announced plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 4% earlier in 2026, signalling a broader refocusing of investment priorities.

The possible sale of the Nets-acquired unit would represent a significant reversal on a transaction that positioned Mastercard as a direct provider of real-time payment clearing infrastructure in Europe, a market that has since seen substantial changes through SEPA Instant Credit Transfer mandates and the growth of domestic instant payment schemes across the continent.