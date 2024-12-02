Global identity technology business GBG has announced that it has acquired DataTools, a provider of address validation and data quality solutions operating in Australia and New Zealand.

Through this deal, GBG aims to further fuel its growth, deepening its existing address verification presence in Australia and New Zealand. Bringing DataTools as part of its business complements GBG’s identity verification platform, improving its broader proposition for the region.

GBG’s expansion strategy

GBG acquired DataTools for GBP 7.9 million, funding the transaction from its existing revolving credit facility. As detailed by GBG, the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to EPS and Group margins and assist in the company’s growth strategy within its core markets.

The deal follows a ten-year collaboration between the two companies, with DataTools delivering address validation and data quality solutions. The company operates a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, which, according to its data, generates over 90% recurring revenue from 700 customers across a range of sectors, including retail, finance, government, and healthcare.

Moreover, by acquiring DataTools, GBG aims to broaden its coverage, as well as further optimise its capabilities and support in Australia and New Zealand. The company plans to pursue upsell and cross-sell opportunities with its existing identity customer base. Additionally, representatives from GBG emphasised that the initiative will allow the two companies to merge their capabilities and provide more value to customers in these regions.

Latest news from GBG

Focusing its efforts on supporting Australia and New Zealand’s fight against fraud and financial crime, GBG also recently deepened its collaboration with Experian. The two companies announced the move in June 2025, with them planning to help organisations protect consumers against identity fraud. The partnership sought to continue the implementation of Experian’s data sets and GBG’s software platform to offer an advanced identity verification solution for both their clients, including banks, fintech firms, telcos, utility providers, legal, and other AML-regulated industries required to meet strict compliance demands and non-regulated businesses aiming to minimise fraud risk.