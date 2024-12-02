Ebury officially acquires ArcaPay

Ebury has completed the acquisition of ArcaPay following regulatory approval from the Bank of Lithuania.

Following the news, ArcaPay will start operating as Ebury Partners Lithuania. The acquisition was announced back in January, when Ebury aimed to expand its presence in the Baltics and improve its offering for SMEs looking to grow internationally.

More about the acquisition

Founded in 2011, ArcaPay offers international payment services and currency risk management designed for SMEs. The company serves over 1,000 clients in the Baltic and Finnish markets, and the acquisition aligns with Ebury’s strategy of expanding into new regions. It follows recent European expansion in Dublin and Stockholm and new country entries including South Africa, New Zealand, Chile, and Mexico.

Through the initiative, Ebury gains immediate presence in the Baltics through a strong local sales team and client portfolio, optimising its efficiency and expanding its global reach. For ArcaPay’s clients, this means access to Ebury’s suite of international solutions, creating new opportunities to save, grow, and compete globally.

ArcaPay has build a strong relationship with SMEs across the Baltics, helping them achieve their international growth objectives. The company was chosen for its culture and approach, which aligns with Ebury’s own values. The expansion brings together the two companies’ strengths, unifying ArcaPay’s local expertise with Ebury’s international reach to create more opportunities for clients.

Through the years, ArcaPay established itself as a trusted provider o international payment and currency risk management solutions, helping businesses expand and protect their operations abroad. Being part of Ebury means that the company now has access to the fintech’s full suite of products and services, providing new opportunities for their businesses to save and grow, along with the credibility of a global financial institution. Representatives from ArcaPay expressed optimism about the acquisition, highlighting the opportunity to provide more specialised support to SMEs in the Baltic and Finnish regions.