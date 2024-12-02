The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will enable Ebury to expand its presence in the Baltic region and enhance its offerings to SMEs looking to grow internationally.

Founded in 2011, ArcaPay offers international payment services and currency risk management designed for SMEs. The company serves approximately 1,500 clients in the Baltic and Finnish markets, and the acquisition aligns with Ebury’s strategy of expanding into new markets, following the recent opening of new offices in Dublin and Stockholm, as well as expansion into countries such as South Africa, New Zealand, Chile, and Mexico.

The company reported an 8% increase in revenues, reaching GBP 220.6 million, compared to GBP 203.7 million in the previous year.

Representatives from Ebury noted the company’s focus on leveraging targeted acquisitions to serve clients more effectively and expand into new markets. They also acknowledged the company's financial growth, which reflects the increasing demand for international payments solutions among SMEs.

Representatives from ArcaPay expressed optimism about the acquisition, highlighting the opportunity to provide more specialised support to SMEs in the Baltic and Finnish regions. They emphasised the potential to help clients thrive in the global economy with the backing of Ebury’s resources and capabilities.

Ebury’s growth trajectory in 2024

In 2024, Ebury entered into a partnership with Danish digital bank kompasbank. Through this partnership, Ebury provided a platform for executing international transactions, while kompasbank managed customer onboarding, offering foreign exchange (FX) advisory, and delivering ongoing support. The agreement marked a first for the Scandinavian region and focused on offering Danish SMEs a digital self-service platform for foreign exchange and cross-border payments.

In September 2024, Ebury collaborated with Salt Edge to expand its Open Baking presence in the regions of the EU and the UK. The partnership enabled both financial institutions to optimise visibility and attract new clients and customers, while also offering already existing users Open Banking services.

For more information about Ebury, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.