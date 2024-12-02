NewsM&A and Investments

CAB Payments rejects StoneX all-cash bid, cites significant undervaluation

IM

Iulia Musat

20 Mar 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
acquisitionemerging markets paymentsFXcross-border paymentsfinancial services
Countries:
United Kingdom

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20 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / M&A and Investments

CAB Payments rejects StoneX all-cash bid, cites significant undervaluation

20 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / M&A and Investments

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