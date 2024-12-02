StoneX Group, a US-based financial services group listed on Nasdaq, submitted an all-cash proposal to the board of CAB Payments on 15 March 2026 to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the UK-based emerging markets payments specialist at 95 pence per share.

The proposed price valued the company at approximately GBP 241.3 million, representing a 32% premium to CAB Payments' undisturbed closing share price of 72 pence on 30 January 2026, and an 11% premium to the Helios Consortium's firm offer of 85 pence per share announced on 2 March 2026.

StoneX owns retail foreign exchange brands including FOREX.com and City Index, and described the combination as having the potential to create a leading global specialist in emerging markets payments.

Conditions and competing bid context

The proposal was subject to several pre-conditions under Rule 2.7 of the UK Takeover Code, including satisfactory due diligence, unanimous board recommendation, and hard irrevocable undertakings from CAB Payments' directors, the Helios Consortium, and Eurocomm Holding Limited. The announcement introduced a competing bid into a process already underway following the Helios Consortium's firm offer earlier in March 2026.

Board rejects proposal

On 20 March 2026, CAB Payments' Independent Board announced it had unanimously rejected the StoneX proposal, concluding it significantly undervalues the company and its future prospects. In reaching its decision, the Independent Board said it took into account the significant improvement in CAB Payments' financial and operational performance in FY25, medium-term financial guidance provided at the company's 2025 results, and engagement with larger shareholders. The board also cited the strategic value of the company's relationship-led approach to client acquisition and retention, its differentiated emerging markets network, and its regulated platform as supporting its view of CAB Payments' intrinsic value.

The Takeover Panel will announce the deadline by which StoneX must either confirm a firm intention to make an offer under Rule 2.7 of the Code, or announce it does not intend to proceed. CAB Payments shareholders have been advised to take no action at this time.