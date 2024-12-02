Capital One completes acquisition of Brex

Capital One has completed its acquisition of Brex in a stock and cash transaction, combining the fintech's AI-native platform with the bank's scale.

The deal brings together Brex's AI-native financial software with Capital One's underwriting capabilities and existing business customer base.

Founded in 2017, Brex built its platform around the integration of corporate cards, spend management software, and business banking within a single product. The platform uses AI agents to automate expense workflows, reduce manual review processes, and provide real-time visibility into company spending. This combination of corporate credit, software, and banking in one environment has positioned Brex as a notable player in the business payments segment.

For Capital One, the acquisition represents a strategic move into AI-driven business finance tooling. The US-based bank brings to the deal its underwriting infrastructure and established brand presence, which Brex's leadership noted would have required years to build independently.

Brex's founder and CEO will remain in his role following the close of the transaction, signalling continuity in the platform's product direction. The arrangement is notable given that founder-led continuity post-acquisition is not always the norm in fintech M&A.

Strategic context in business payments

The deal reflects continued consolidation in the corporate spend and expense management market, where software-led platforms have increasingly challenged traditional banking products. Brex had previously served primarily high-growth startups and venture-backed companies, though its platform has expanded over time to address a broader range of businesses.

Capital One's acquisition of Brex follows broader industry movement towards embedding AI automation within financial workflows. Expense management, corporate card issuance, and business banking are areas where legacy processes have remained manual-intensive, and AI-driven automation has seen growing adoption.

BofA Securities acted as financial adviser to Capital One, with Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz serving as legal adviser, and Baker McKenzie providing counsel on certain cross-border legal matters. Centerview Partners served as financial adviser to Brex, with Wilson Sonsini and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett acting as legal advisers.