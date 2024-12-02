Monzo, an UK-based digital banking group, has launched its retail and business banking services in the Republic of Ireland, marking its first expansion into the European market. The company is offering free current accounts and savings accounts for individual customers, alongside a selection of free business accounts, as it positions Ireland as a gateway to the broader EU.

Product offering and account features

Personal savings accounts allow customers to deposit as little as EUR 1, with funds remaining accessible at any time and earning up to 1.6% annual interest. Each account comes with an Irish international bank account number (IBAN), placing Monzo alongside other mobile-first banks already active in Ireland, including Revolut and N26.

The Irish launch follows the granting of a banking licence in December 2024, and comes after 100,000 prospective customers joined a user wait-list ahead of the public release. Founded in 2015, Monzo serves more than 15 million customers in the UK, including 800,000 business accounts. The company has stated its intention to use Ireland as a base from which to extend its services across the EU.

Market context and competitive landscape

Despite the growing presence of digital challengers, 89% of consumers in Ireland continue to use one of the three incumbent banks: AIB, Bank of Ireland, and Permanent TSB. The three institutions recently joined forces to launch Zippay, an instant payments service designed to compete with digital rivals. Monzo enters this environment with a focus on accessibility and customer service, including 24-hour phone and chat support.

A company official described Ireland as a market where consumer demand for digital banking is growing but largely unmet by the incumbent sector, citing this as a key factor in selecting Ireland for the group’s first European launch. The same official noted that both phone and in-app support are available at all hours, a feature positioned as a differentiator from traditional high-street banks.

Monzo’s Ireland country manager noted that research had identified demand for free everyday banking, flexible savings tools, and a more transparent banking experience among Irish consumers. The launch represents the first step in what the company has outlined as a phased EU expansion strategy, with Ireland serving as the regulatory and operational base for future market entries.