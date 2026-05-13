JPMorgan has confirmed plans to introduce its Chase digital bank in Germany, marking the brand's first expansion into continental Europe.

The US-based bank will enter the market with an overnight savings account, using a narrow product strategy to establish a customer base before broadening its range over time.

Chase launched in the UK in 2021 and has since attracted more than three million customers and GBP 30 billion in deposits. Germany represents the next step in what JPMorgan's chief executive outlined as a broader international expansion, first signalled publicly in 2023.

The bank has established its German operations in Berlin rather than Frankfurt, Germany's traditional financial centre. The decision places Chase alongside digital-first firms that have demonstrated the viability of cross-border retail banking models built around mobile platforms rather than branch networks.

According to Financial Times, adapting the platform for Germany required more than a straightforward replication of the UK setup. The bank had to integrate with EU-wide infrastructure such as the Single Euro Payments Area payments network and accommodate German-specific requirements, including the deduction of church tax on interest income. These technical and regulatory complexities, combined with senior leadership changes, contributed to delays. The bank's German retail banking head only took up the role in April 2025.

A challenging but shifting market

Germany's retail banking landscape is heavily consolidated, with around 1.300 institutions holding more than 80% of deposits. Moreover, roughly 46% of Germans use a single bank for all their financial needs.

Despite that concentration, digital banks now account for close to half of new account openings, though neobank penetration in Germany remains at approximately 15%, compared with around 40% in the UK. Many early digital entrants have struggled to achieve profitability, with some reporting cost-income ratios above 85%.

In addition, German households hold approximately EUR 9.4 trillion in financial assets, with two-thirds sitting in low-yield products. Average overnight deposit returns stand at around 0.45%, well below the European Central Bank's benchmark rate, a gap that creates an opening for competitive savings offerings.

A competitive entry point

JPMorgan is not the first foreign lender to attempt this market. Citigroup exited German retail banking in 2008, and Sweden's SEB sold its German retail arm to Santander in 2010. Spain-based BBVA launched a digital bank in Germany in 2024 and reported approximately EUR 5 billion in deposits and a customer base in the hundreds of thousands by end of 2025. France-based Crédit Agricole and Italy-based Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit have also outlined expansion plans.

ING, the Netherlands-based lender, offers a model JPMorgan appears to be referencing: it built Germany's third-largest retail bank by avoiding physical branches and starting with a single straightforward product. Chase's initial offering follows a comparable approach, with plans to add current accounts, credit cards, and investment products over time, mirroring the UK product trajectory.