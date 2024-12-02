TransferMate, an Ireland-based embedded B2B payments infrastructure provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Cadana, a global workforce payments and compliance infrastructure provider.

The partnership enables payroll providers to automate both salary disbursements and statutory tax remittances across more than 70 countries through a single API integration.

The collaboration integrates Cadana's statutory filing and remittance infrastructure, covering more than 40 countries with particular depth across Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, directly into TransferMate's payments platform. TransferMate operates across more than 200 countries and territories and holds 100 regulatory licences globally. The combined offering allows payroll providers to consolidate salary disbursement and statutory compliance into a single workflow, removing the need to manage separate payment and compliance vendors.

Operational value and market focus

Global payroll providers have historically been required to piece together multiple vendors to manage cross-border salary payments and statutory obligations across different jurisdictions, with complexity increasing as they expand into new markets. The partnership aims to address that fragmentation by delivering end-to-end payroll infrastructure within a single integrated platform.

Moreover, the collaboration is set to offer particular value in markets where statutory compliance infrastructure has historically been difficult to access, including across Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. Cadana's locally licensed partner network and direct integrations with in-country infrastructure give TransferMate's clients immediate, compliant access to these markets without requiring significant local investment.

Commenting on the news, Gary Conroy, CEO at TransferMate, said the partnership helps payroll providers remove friction from one of the most operationally demanding parts of global expansion, making global payroll payments and compliance feel local, simple, and more optimal. Expanding on this, Albert Owusu-Asare, CEO at Cadana, noted that the collaboration replaces the multi-vendor model with a single, resilient foundation combining local statutory expertise with global payments reach.