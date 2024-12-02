ClearScore has introduced the Agentic Credit Broking Protocol (ACBP), an open standard that enables AI agents to conduct regulated credit broking journeys on behalf of users.

The UK-based credit marketplace has announced what it describes as the first protocol of its kind to allow AI agents to operate within regulated credit environments while preserving compliance controls for brokers and maintaining trust for lenders. The initiative comes as AI assistants move from passive information tools towards active participants capable of completing multi-step financial processes on a user's behalf.

Addressing a structural gap in agentic finance

As AI adoption accelerates across financial services, the absence of a clear, compliant framework for agent-to-agent interactions in credit has been a structural obstacle. ACBP is intended to fill that gap by establishing the infrastructure through which AI agents can initiate and complete credit broking journeys, from eligibility checks through to product selection, without removing regulatory oversight from the authorised broker.

Under the protocol, brokers retain regulatory control throughout the process, lenders receive applications through a trusted and auditable channel, and the end user interacts entirely within their chosen AI assistant. The framework creates transparent, reviewable journeys, a feature ClearScore highlights as relevant to regulators seeking accountability in automated financial processes.

The protocol is structured as an open standard, meaning participation is not limited to ClearScore's own platform. The company is now inviting stakeholders from across the financial services ecosystem (including AI developers, lenders, credit brokers, and regulators) to contribute to its development and governance.

Distribution and compliance as dual objectives

One of the central tensions in deploying AI within regulated credit markets has been the trade-off between scale and compliance. Brokers seeking to distribute products through new AI-driven channels have faced uncertainty around whether agent-led journeys would satisfy existing regulatory requirements. ACBP is designed to resolve this by embedding compliance controls into the protocol itself rather than leaving each broker to solve the problem independently.

For lenders, the standard offers access to distribution through AI interfaces that may otherwise be difficult to reach in a trusted and structured way. For users, it enables a credit journey that does not require switching between platforms or manually transferring information across different services.

ClearScore has not disclosed a timeline for broader ecosystem adoption or regulatory engagement, though it has indicated that the process of bringing together partners to shape the standard is now under way.

The announcement marks an early move in what is likely to become a contested space, as financial institutions, technology providers, and regulators work out the boundaries of permissible AI agency in consumer credit.