Iulia Musat
06 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read
Mercury acquires AI-native payroll platform Central to expand financial operations
SIBS acquires ITCARD to strengthen payments presence in Poland
Mastercard reportedly looks into selling real-time payments unit acquired from Nets
Morrow Bank to acquire MedMera Bank in Nordic expansion
Titan launches banking-native AI models for regulated financial institutions
Chime launches Chime Prime premium banking tier with 5% cash back and travel perks
Cross River raises USD 50 mln in equity from T. Rowe Price to scale Embedded Finance
Mastercard and Scale expand card issuance for fintechs in Sub-Saharan Africa
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