Global financial platform Airwallex has announced the acquisition of Paynuri, planning to support Korean companies in growing their operations.

By entering this strategic deal with Paynuri, which holds Payment Gateway and Prepaid Electronic Payment Instrument licences and Foreign Exchange Business registration, Airwallex is set to be able to enable companies operating across South Korea to expand internationally. Additionally, the company plans to support businesses across the world to operate more efficiently in this economic market.

Upcoming benefits for Korean and global businesses

With Airwallex’s solutions, Korean businesses will benefit from a platform that enables them to manage financial operations in multiple markets and currencies, including:

Global business accounts that allow them to handle global banking, FX conversion, and international transfers;

Supporting businesses to accept online and in-store payments from their customers, regardless of their location, with cards and over 160 local payment methods, with a localised, multi-currency shopping experience;

The ability for customers to leverage a single platform to manage company spend across their global business, including multicurrency corporate and employee cards, expense management, and bill payments, enabled by AI.

After the acquisition, Airwallex intends to initially launch global business accounts and payment acquiring in Korea. Afterwards, the company plans successive releases throughout 2026.

Expanding on the decision to acquire Paynuri, Arnold Chan, General Manager, APAC at Airwallex, mentioned that this move comes as a key milestone for the company as it boosts the global reach of its financial platform. He added that Korea’s fast-evolving ecommerce, creative, and entertainment sectors showcase significant opportunities for Korean businesses in the global industry. Airwallex plans to focus on helping these businesses with a more efficient solution that allows them expand their operations beyond borders.

The acquisition of Paynuri comes on the heels of Airwallex’s Series G round, which brought the company USD 330 million. The capital was set to be directed towards facilitating the company’s growth strategy across the US and in key markets across the world, while also facilitating expanded AI hiring and product development.