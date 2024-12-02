Visa has entered into a strategic partnership with TECH5 to support the development and deployment of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) solutions worldwide.

Formalised in the UAE, the collaborative agreement between Visa and TECH5 spans an initial term of seven years. The two companies plan to work on integrating Visa’s digital payment capabilities with TECH5’s identity management, biometric, and trust infrastructure solutions. Additionally, they intend to explore the deployment of identity wallets with embedded payment capabilities, developed to support secure, interoperable, and scalable digital ecosystems.

Interoperability and trust in the digital landscape

As part of this collaboration, Visa is set to offer strategic assistance for TECH5’s business development initiatives, advise on engagement with financial institutions, and direct funding toward joint projects. Both Visa and TECH5 will align on a joint sales, business development, and marketing framework to support their activities.

Additionally, the partnership highlights a shared commitment to facilitating interoperability, trust, and inclusivity across digital ecosystems while also creating solutions that can be adapted for diverse regulatory and market landscapes. Commenting on the move, representatives from TECH5 mentioned that working with Visa will allow their company to broaden its reach and the applicability of its DPI technologies. By merging TECH5’s identity and biometric expertise with Visa’s global payment network and resources, the two companies aim to address the needs of governments and institutions looking for a secure and inclusive digital infrastructure.

The potential benefits of DPI

Coming as a new approach to the design and deployment of foundational digital systems, DPI is currently showcasing significantly positive results, allowing countries to advance their development efforts through a more cost-effective and efficient way to benefit from the capabilities of digitalisation. If created correctly, DPI can facilitate an interconnected digital society and economy. However, for this, the DPI approach must be designed to support public value creation, follow clear design principles, and prioritise the rights of all individuals.

If implemented accordingly, DPI can provide several benefits to people, markets, and the overall society, including scaled financial inclusion, expanded economic growth, enhanced climate action, and boosted gender equity.