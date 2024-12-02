Identity platform Trulioo has unveiled Trulioo credit decisioning, a new solution that provides financial, credit, and risk insights through the company’s platform.

With the current financial environment, where regulatory pressure increases and fraud becomes more sophisticated, financial signals and creditworthiness now play a critical role in determining risk.

Trulioo credit decisioning focuses on supporting smarter evaluation, routing, and decision-making across onboarding. This is done by merging identity, fraud and risk, and credit intelligence into a single workflow, with the solution layering real-time credit insights into a unified platform where combined signals support AI-powered models that optimise onboarding and augment decision accuracy.

Regulatory compliance and minimised risk

The launch of Trulioo credit decisioning is set to bring several benefits to businesses, among which the company mentions:

Decreased risk through real-time access to business credit and risk data that support earlier detection of potential exposure;

More efficient revenue growth through data-driven insights that enable faster approvals, simplifying onboarding and accelerating time to revenue;

Standardised and automated decision-making leveraging predefined credit rules during onboarding and enabling effective approval determinations through automated decision trees;

Predictive risk segmentation signals and detailed analytics, including insolvency probability and cashflow stability;

Risk profile with embedded scoring, supporting businesses in assessing creditworthiness in real time and optimising risk profiling while minimising fraud rates;

Regulatory compliance support.

Talking about the newly rolled out solution, Zac Cohen, Trulioo Chief Product Officer, noted the company’s focus on building an advanced engine for onboarding businesses, understanding their risk profiles, and assisting in more confident growth. By launching credit decisioning, Trulioo combines identity, fraud, and credit intelligence to improve the onboarding process overall, at a global scale.

In recent months, Trulioo has been working on further advancing its capabilities and expanding its footprint. For example, just a few weeks before this announcement, Trulioo upgraded its identity platform to build more trust at every stage of the digital experience, including verification, payment processing, and risk and compliance monitoring. With this move, the company sought to scale transparency while also optimising fraud defences and improving experiences for businesses and individuals.