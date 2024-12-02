Trulioo offers new identity capabilities

Trulioo has upgraded its identity platform to build more trust at every stage of the digital experience, from verification and payment processing to risk and compliance monitoring.

The developments aim to offer more transparency, better fraud defences, and improved experiences for businesses and individuals. The initiative will expand Trulioo’s presence in the market with optimised biometric authentication and KYB intelligence.

Key changes and redesigns

AI and ML features are improving document verification capabilities and strengthening fraud prevention without additional friction. Trulioo redesigned its customer portal, driven by a modern API framework that utilises over 60 fraud-identifying signals to offer a complete view of verification transactions, outcomes, and actionable insights for faster risk assessments.

The company also launched a known faces feature, which flags repeat fraudsters while recognising trusted users instantly, paired with advanced biometric authentication. Initial findings from a financial services provider showed a 15% reduction in repeat fraud attempts and a 12% decrease in manual reviews after it adopted the feature.

Trulioo also offers a redesigned SDK experience, improving the user interface to offer high-performance verification flows that reduce customer drop-offs and boost conversions. Additionally, new tamper-detection features expand protections to utility bills, bank statements and other supporting documents.

An additional change to Trulioo’s operations is integrating KYB into risk intelligence to support enterprises in monitoring companies in real-time and evaluating digital footprints while quantifying business risks. This offers automated alerts and workflows that keep organisations compliant and reduce manual oversight, web and social analytics that use AI to assess businesses’ digital footprints and flag inconsistencies that registry data may miss, and risk and reputation scoring. These new features are powered by AI and ML, delivering real-time intelligence tailored to help with compliance, evolving fraud schemes, and new business models. These latest redesigns and innovations aim to offer Trulioo’s customers an advantage in today’s regulation-driven markets.