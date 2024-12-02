Payment and credit provider Walley has selected Bits as its strategic partner, aiming to solidify and automate its compliance operations.

From onboarding to KYC and ongoing risk workflows, the multi-year collaboration with Bits will support Walley in accelerating merchant expansion while also ensuring optimal control, trust, and regulatory readiness.

Operating in the Nordics, Walley focuses on helping merchants develop shopping experiences that support customer retention and serve their needs.

Simplifying workflows and boosting efficiency

As part of their strategic collaboration, Walley is set to integrate Bits’ automation-first compliance platform into its operations, transforming compliance from a constraint into a growth enabler. Working with Bits will allow Walley to:

Accelerate merchant onboarding and activation, as simplified workflows decrease time-to-market and enable merchants to start selling more efficiently;

Boost operational efficacy, with automation replacing repetitive manual checks, decreasing complexity, and supporting optimal approvals;

Scalable expansion as Walley focuses on extending its footprint across markets and products. Bits’ modular compliance foundation assists the management of complexity without cost increases being incurred;

Improved reputation for security, reliability, and experience with the help of embedded compliance that protects both merchants and consumers;

Regulatory readiness, allowing Walley’s teams to adapt to evolving financial regulations while also maintaining audit-ready oversight.

Speaking on this decision, David Lundqvist, Chief Executive Officer, Walley, noted the company’s commitment to being a partner that helps merchants convert, expand, and build loyalty, in addition to processing payments. Teaming up with Bits will enable the company to achieve these objectives, with the two planning to further support merchants’ operations.

Furthermore, Walley is not the only company to have recently started working with Bits. Just two weeks before, Alisa Bank, a digital bank licensed by the Finnish Supervisory Authority, selected Bits as its strategic compliance and onboarding partner. Collaborating with the bank came as an important milestone for Bits, underlining its position as a partner for regulated financial institutions.