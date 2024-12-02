Ant International has added an iris authentication feature to Alipay+ GlassPay, its AR glasses-embedded payment solution, through partnerships with smart glasses producers.

Following this announcement, Alipay+ GlassPay currently integrates multi-modal biometric verification measures, such as the AI-powered voice interface with intent recognition and voiceprint authentication technology. Through the launch of the new feature, which was successfully tested on AlipayHK, Alipay+ GlassPay will now give merchants and service providers the possibility to develop a more secure and efficient consumer experience via augmented reality.

In addition, by using AI and AR technologies, the smart glasses manufacturers Xiaomi and Meizu are Ant International's inaugural partners to implement various payment functionalities on smart glasses across the globe.

Multi-modal secure authentication for an optimised AR consumer experience

According to the official press release, smart glasses are currently emerging as a new gateway for interactive commerce through the process of bridging physical and digital consumer experiences. At the same time, the device integrates instant try-ons, interactive shopping, and simplified checkout wherever the customer is. Iris authentication has also seen an overall accelerated adoption around the world because of its clear security advantages over the biometric authentication methods, while also being resistant to spoofing, thanks to a larger number of distinguishing feature points compared with facial or fingerprint analysis.

With this in mind, Alipay+ GlassPay's iris authentication feature is set to compare over 260 biometric feature points in order to verify and protect the identity of the user. Furthermore, it will utilise AI and optimised liveness detection technology to counter fraud attempts using photos, videos, or 3D masks. Through the process of leveraging optimised imaging algorithms, the solution aims to accurately verify user identity in various lighting conditions, while offering reliable, zero-contact security with a simple glance throughout the day as well.

Furthermore, the solution was developed to integrate an end-to-end security suite for e-wallets and apps, including a unique personal encryption key scheme to safeguard user data. In accordance with laws and regulations, several device manufacturers, digital service providers, and technology providers are expected to work together in order to ensure compliance with security requirements in different markets.

The multi-modal security framework of Alipay+ GlassPay is powered by Ant's gPass, which was designed in order to enable glasses manufacturers and developers to build a secure AI digital services system, improve new application scenarios for the device, as well as expand its utility for consumers.

Building on AR-embedded payment, Alipay+ GlassPay is set to support merchants and digital platforms in the process of developing a more efficient customer experience, as the company aims to introduce the improved Alipay+ GlassPay solution to manufacturers, service providers, and developers in the Asia Pacific.