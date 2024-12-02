Digital safety company FALKIN has raised USD 2 million in a new funding round aimed at protecting bank customers from AI-powered scams.

The round was led by TriplePoint Ventures, with participation from Notion Capital, BackFuture Ventures, Aviva/Founders Factory, Haatch, Found Capital, and Founders Capital. In addition, it also included fintech and cyber investors from companies such as Revolut and Metomic.

The investment comes amid the rising regulatory and consumer pressure for proactive scam-prevention measures as AI-powered fraud grows globally, and it is expected to allow the company to focus on making proactive safety universal, as well as to embed digital safety in modern finance.

AI scams and FALKIN’s strategy to protect customers

According to the official press release, scams have become the defining financial threat of the AI era. Deloitte estimates that the US losses from authorised push payment fraud could reach USD 15 billion by 2028, up from USD 8.3 billion in 2024. Furthermore, in the UK region, over seven million people were affected by scams last year, yet 71% of victims never reported them. With prosecution rates below 1%, financial institutions are fighting an invisible enemy with incomplete data and no deterrent. At the same time, AI has also fundamentally changed the threat landscape. Scammers now deploy voice cloning, deepfake video, and several sophisticated copywriting tools in order to create hyper-realistic impersonations at scale. This process makes it nearly impossible for consumers to distinguish legitimate communications from fraud.

With this in mind, the funding is expected to be leveraged to accelerate hiring, product development, and integrations with financial institutions while also supporting the launch of Safety Labs, which gives community banks and credit unions a more structured way to easily and securely deploy and evaluate customer-facing scam-prevention tools with minimal lift. At the same time, the company will focus on expanding its integration ecosystem, giving financial institutions the possibility to embed FALKIN’s protection layer directly into digital-banking journeys and communication systems.

The company leverages a range of AI digital safety tools that were developed in order to analyse manipulation techniques and signs of deception across various communication channels. These tools are embedded directly inside the popular digital products, from mobile-banking apps to customer-service portals, aiming to enable customers to stay protected before money leaves their accounts.