Unloq has integrated MonetaGo’s Secure Financing technology into its trade and supply chain finance workflows to screen receivables for potential fraud before funds are advanced. The collaboration provides an additional validation layer for financing activity that may span multiple companies, financial institutions, technology platforms, and markets. MonetaGo’s technology enables Unloq to check whether a receivable may have previously been financed without exposing the underlying commercial transaction data. The integration is intended to strengthen pre-disbursement controls as Unloq expands its financing capabilities across international markets.

Validation added to financing workflows

MonetaGo’s Secure Financing technology creates a digital fingerprint of a trade document and checks it against its fraud prevention registry for potential matches. Within Unloq’s environment, receivables can be screened for previous financing during the review conducted before a financing decision is completed. Where a potential match is identified, the information can be assessed through Unloq’s existing risk management processes. The approach provides cross-institutional validation while preserving the confidentiality of transaction details.

The integration also lets Unloq apply the additional check without adding a separate manual stage to its financing process. This can support consistent controls across different markets as the company connects buyers, suppliers, and financial institutions through its platform. MonetaGo’s infrastructure supports shared verification between participating institutions, addressing information gaps that can arise when financing records remain distributed across separate systems.

Collaboration targets cross-border trade finance

The collaboration forms part of Unloq’s broader approach to digitising financing workflows for global supply chains. The company provides financing and technology solutions for buyers and suppliers, while MonetaGo provides digital infrastructure for financial ecosystems, including validation of trade and financing information. MonetaGo’s Secure Financing system is integrated with the SWIFT API ecosystem and is designed to help financiers detect duplicate financing and authenticate trade documents.

For Unloq, the integration adds fraud validation to the financing workflow before capital is committed. The companies said the technology can help identify potential risks before funds are deployed. Martina Song, Director of Strategy at Unloq, said the integration adds a cross-market validation layer to financing decisions. Neil Shonhard, CEO of MonetaGo, said the collaboration incorporates asset validation directly into the transaction workflow rather than treating it as a separate process.