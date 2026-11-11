US-based Global Payments has integrated the Visa Intelligent Data Exchange (IDX) API into its Adaptive Authentication platform. The integration lets merchants pass more detailed transaction data to card issuers during authorisation. Issuers can then make better-informed decisions, which is meant to reduce false declines, raise approval rates, and limit how often customers are challenged at checkout. For now, Visa IDX API is limited to eligible domestic transactions in the US and Canada. Adaptive Authentication itself remains available to Global Payments clients globally.

How the platform selects an authentication route

Adaptive Authentication uses AI to choose an authentication method for each transaction. The available options include 3D Secure, Data Only authentication, Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) exemptions, and now Visa IDX API. Rather than applying one tool to every payment, the platform sends each transaction through the method most likely to get it approved without adding unnecessary steps for the customer.

The IDX API adds a data-sharing mechanism that works inside the authorisation process itself. Visa describes the API as giving issuers fuller insight into transactions at the point of authorisation. The goal is to help legitimate payments pass without being flagged unnecessarily.

Results reported to date

Global Payments presents the addition as part of its continued investment in authentication. According to the company, merchants using Data Only authentication and Adaptive Authentication’s AI-based optimisation model have typically seen approval rates rise by between 4% and 6%. These gains have recovered legitimate sales while reducing customer challenges.

John Winstel, senior vice president, Value Added Services at Global Payments, said every declined legitimate transaction is lost revenue for a merchant. The official added that as authentication grows more complex, merchants need a coordinated approach that decides the appropriate strategy for each transaction. Cietan Kitney, head of product, North America at Visa, said the API is designed to give issuers more detailed transaction insight during authorisation. Kitney described the work with Global Payments as part of an effort to improve how digital commerce payments are authenticated.

The expanded platform also uses fraud and risk capabilities provided by Ravelin, together with Global Payments’ processing scale. The company says it handles trillions in payments volume and billions of transactions across more than 175 countries.