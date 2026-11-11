FrankieOne has partnered with Trulioo to add Trulioo’s global KYC, KYB, and fraud capabilities to its identity and compliance platform.

FrankieOne customers can use their existing integration to verify businesses, identify their ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs), monitor changes over time, and verify the individuals behind them, choosing the capabilities that suit each market, customer, and risk profile. FrankieOne connects banks, fintechs, and enterprises to more than 350 identity, fraud, and compliance providers and data sources through a single integration.

Business and ownership verification

The partnership gives FrankieOne customers access to Trulioo’s coverage of more than 700 million business entities, with business and UBO verification across more than 100 markets, drawing on government registries, credit bureaus, public records, and proprietary sources. Customers can trace who owns and controls a business even where official registries are incomplete, and receive alerts when a company’s ownership or status changes after onboarding.

Vicky Bindra, CEO of Trulioo, stated that while a business is a legal entity, its behaviour is defined by the individuals who own and control it, and that risk does not end at onboarding. According to Bindra, bringing Trulioo’s verification, ownership discovery, and monitoring into FrankieOne gives its customers one connected view of who they are dealing with and shows them when that changes.

Risk-based workflows across markets

Trulioo’s capabilities can be managed through FrankieOne’s configurable workflows and unified portal, allowing customers to sequence checks, add fallback options, and apply extra verification according to risk, alongside fraud and AML checks. According to the companies, this supports faster onboarding while letting customers keep control of their decisions and activate new services without additional integration work.

Simon Costello, Co-Founder and CEO of FrankieOne, stated that global organisations expect to verify customers quickly and adapt as risks change, and that FrankieOne aims to connect the financial crime ecosystem so customers can integrate once. Trulioo covers 195 countries, can verify more than 14,000 ID document types, and screens against more than 6,000 watchlists.