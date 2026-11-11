Reco has become a validated Databricks Connected Partner, letting security teams discover and monitor Databricks Genie AI agents across enterprises.

Through the integration, part of the Databricks Brickbuilder Partner Network, Reco maps Genie agents alongside agents on Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft, and other platforms in its Reco Graph, which covers 14 agent platforms and more than 285 application integrations. Security teams can see who owns each agent, what permissions it holds, who can invoke it, and which data and systems it can reach.

Monitoring the Databricks environment

Reco also connects at the account level to monitor the Databricks environment beneath those agents, covering all workspaces across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. It checks 20 configuration endpoints spanning identity and access, account governance, compute governance, and workspace configuration, helping teams identify excessive permissions, unclear ownership, and risky connections and prioritise fixes based on each agent’s reach.

The integration uses OAuth2 and read-only metadata access, does not store customer data, and requires no agent installation, with configuration snapshots refreshed about every 12 hours. Databricks reviewed and validated the integration’s API behaviour as part of the Connected Partner process, and Reco says the integration complements Databricks’ Unity Catalog governance without requiring changes to existing data governance controls.

Securing AI agents across platforms

Zoe Hillenmeyer, COO of Reco, stated that enterprises need to secure Databricks Genie agents based not only on the data they can access and what they can do, but also in the context of every other agent operating across the business. According to Hillenmeyer, bringing Databricks agents into the same graph as other agent platforms gives security teams a unified view of ownership, permissions, and connections.

Databricks is already one of Reco’s most-used integrations and is in production with enterprise customers. Reco’s platform includes more than 1,000 detection controls, has detected more than 1 million agents, and can be deployed in about 48 hours. The platform discovers an organisation’s third-party ecosystem and covers human identities, agents, apps, and permissions.