TMT ID has secured GBP 30 million in an investment by BGF, a growth capital investor in the UK and Ireland, to expand and help global firms combat cybercrime, prevent fraud, and build trust in a digital world.

TMT ID is a mobile data and identity intelligence company that offers age and ID verification using mobile network identity software. Its network contains over three billion phone numbers across 200 countries, performing millions of checks per day through direct integrations with mobile network operators. Its products support 250 banks, financial institutions, ecommerce firms, and insurance companies to simplify customer verification and minimise fraud.

Funding for identity and age verification solutions

In 2024, worldwide losses from fraud reached USD 1 trillion due to the vulnerability of digital transactions. The age verification market alone is projected to double in size over the next four years, from USD 4 billion to USD 8 billion. TMT ID leverages mobile network data to help organisations meet emerging legal and regulatory requirements and rules, including compliance with obligations introduced in July 2025 under the UK Online Safety Act, which demands young people’s protection from certain types of content.

The funds from GBF will support the company to add to its product portfolio, fuel its expansion in the US, and grow its existing customer base. This comes as demand for identity services drove 30% growth for the company this year, compared to 2024, while revenue from TMT ID’s identity and fraud product suite, which includes KYC and age verification, is up 80%. This highlights an increased need for businesses to protect their customers from online scams and cybercrime while ensuring that age controls are adhered to.

This investment is the first institutional partnership for TMT ID, with the company being largely self-funded when it acquired Phronesis Technologies, a mobile identity solution provider, back in 2023.